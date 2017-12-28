Birthday treats today for past and present Sheffield United strikers

Two Sheffield United players, one past one present, share their birthdays today.

Danny Webber was born in 1981 and Ched Evans seven years later.

Webber arrived at the Blades on loan in March 2005 and United fans may remember his immediate impact - he found the net after just 93 seconds on his debut in a 4–0 away win over Leeds United.

Four days later, he was at it again, collecting a brace of goals against Queens Park Rangers.

After four years at the Lane, Webber signed for Portsmouth.

Evans is in his second period with United, having originally joined in July 2009 for a fee of £3 million.

His second term began under Chris Wilder in May this year.