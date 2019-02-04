Championship rumours: Sheffield Wednesday boss gives transfer update | Leeds approach former winger | Aston Villa eye double swoop | Updates on Sheffield United, West Brom, Stoke, Millwall

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are exploring the possibility of bringing Burnley winger Aaron Lennon back to Elland Road in the summer. (The Sun)

Latest Championship rumours

KV Oostende sporting director Hugo Broos has confirmed they will not make Laurens De Bock's stay a permanent one. (Gazet Van Antwerpen)

Swansea City manager Graham Potter has revealed he will integrate Daniel James back into the first team after his a deadline day switch to Leeds fell through. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has admitted he has no transfer budget due to the club's ongoing Financial Fair Play saga. (The Guardian)

Aston Villa are lining up a big money move for Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley - fearing Jack Grealish will leave if they fail to win promotion. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Villa boss Dean Smith wants to sign Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn when his contract expires in the summer. (The Sun)

Sheffield United received an enquiry from Sunderland for striker Ched Evans - Black Cats owner Stewart Donald told the Roker Rapport Podcast. (Sunderland Echo)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has admitted Bolton Wanderers' failed deadline day bid for Ched Evans prevented him from submitting his own offer. (Fleetwood Today)

West Brom and Aston Villa winter target Isaac Hayden has admitted it’s been a difficult time for him after failing to secure a January exit from Newcastle. (NUFC.co.uk)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has confirmed Chelsea were interested in signing forward Antoine Semenyo after he was recalled from his loan spell at Newport. (West London Sport)

Burnley are interested in Bolton Wanderers teenager Luca Connell, who can sign for the Premier League club outside the window as he is yet to sign a pro contract. (The Sun)

Wigan Athletic are hoping to sign Everton youngster Fraser Hornby with the Toffees set to send the striker on loan next season. (The Sun)

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones reportedly asked James McClean to arrange a swap deal with Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neil - involving himself and Ben Osborn. (The Sun)

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Willem Tomlinson is set to join League Two side Exeter City after his contract was terminated last month. (HITC Sport)

Millwall manager Neil Harris has revealed two players were close to joining on deadline day. Middlesbrough's Rudy Gestede and QPR's Matt Smtih were heavily linked. (News at Den)