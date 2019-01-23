Championship transfer rumours: Ex-Sheffield United ace on trial at L1 club | Leeds bid £10.5m for 11-goal striker | West Brom beat Aston Villa in PL defender race | Nottingham Forest chase Celtic man

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are on the brink of tying up a deal for Polish starlet Mateusz Bogusz from Ruch Chorzow after holding off competition from Brighton. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham are all interested in £12m-rated Leeds starlet Jack Clarke after Crystal Palace and Southampton saw offers knocked back. (The Sun)

However, the report also says Leeds hold a big advantage in their bid to keep him at Elland Road with Clarke’s family being huge Whites supporters. (The Sun)

Leeds have submitted a £10.5m bid to Spartak Moscow forward Ze Luis, however the Russian club have no plans to sell the 27-year-old. (Championat in Russian)

Former Leeds and Sheffield United left-back Aidy White has gone on trial with League One club Scunthorpe United. (Iron Bru – SUFC fan site)

Chris Mepham rejected the chance to reunite with former boss Dean Smith at Aston Villa in favour of a move to AFC Bournemouth. (Pete O’Rourke)

Middlesbrough are set to announce the arrival of ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel following his release from Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA. (Various)

West Bromwich Albion have approached £5m-rated MLS sensation Alberth Elis as they look to beat Celtic to his signature. (Football Insider)

In other possible Baggies incomings, Tyrone Mings is favourites to move to the Hawthorns, snubbing interest from Leeds and Aston Villa. (Sky Sports News)

Tosin Adarbioyo could be nearing the West Brom exit door with Manchester City ready to recall him due to his lack of game time. (Birmingham Live)

Nottingham Forest will rival Hull City and Aberdeen for Celtic midfielder Lewis Morgan. The Scottish giants are willing to loan him out for the remainder of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are one of several Championship clubs interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Andy King on loan. (Sky Sports News)

Hull City are lining up a move for Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, who has scored five goals this term. (HITC Sport)

Millwall have expressed an interest in bringing QPR target man Matt Smith to The Den on loan, however a deal could stall over his wages. (West London Sport)

Reading are close to bringing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on loan after the 26-year-old requested a short-term move away from the Emirates. (Daily Mail)