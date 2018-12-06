Championship transfer rumours: Leeds scouting Portuguese talent, Aston Villa favourites to sign goalkeeper, Liverpool want England U20s

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are to send scouts to Portugal again as they step up their search for new signings in January. The Whites were identified as one of 18 clubs - including Manchester United - to watch Chaves v Vitoria Guimaraes and Rio Ave v Sporting Lisbon over the weekend. (LeedsLive)

Aston Villa have emerged as favourites in the race to sign Burnley and England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was nearly offered the West Bromwich Albion job when Alan Pardew was sacked in April. It is believed Smith was approached for an interview, only to be pipped to the job by Darren Moore. (BirminghamLive)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is thought to have turned down the chance to sign Tom Heaton by focusing his attention on Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. (Daily Mirror)

However, Newcastle will not consider any offers for the 21-year-old until second choice Karl Darlow recovers from injury. (The Chronicle)

Rangers insists Nottingham Forest are unable to recall defender Joe Worrall as a clause has not been inserted into his £500,000 season-long loan deal. (Daily Record)

Stoke City have agreed to sell defender Kevin Wimmer to Hannover for £10.5million, ending his one-and-a-half stay at the Potters. (Stoke-on-Trent Live)

Mbaye Diagne, who has been heavily-linked with Leeds since the summer, has admitted he wants to play in England. Wolverhampton Wanderers are also credited with interest in the striker. (Sporx via HITC)

Ipswich Town have rubbished rumours that owner Marcus Evans has put the club up for sale. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Nelson Oliveira is set to leave Norwich City for Turkish giants Besiktas after the two clubs have reportedly agreed a £2.65million transfer fee. (Aksam - Turkish)

Hull City youngster Max Sheaf has agreed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, keeping him at the KCOM Stadium until 2021. (Hull City FC)

Liverpool are one of the Premier League sides interested in signing Bristol City and England U20s defender Lloyd Kelly. (ClubCall)

Reading have sacked Paul Clement with the club sitting 21st in the Championship, level on points Millwall and Bolton Wanderers in the relegation zone. (Various)