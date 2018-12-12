Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United target 'open' to move, Leeds starlet eyed by Liverpool, Manchester United want Middlesbrough winger, updates on QPR, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United will attempt to sign Besiktas winger Jermain Lens on loan with a view to making his stay at Elland Road permanent in the summer. (Aksam – in Turkey)

Liverpool are weighting up a move to sign Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke. The 18-year-old, after assisting Pablo Hernandez’s winner at Sheffield United, has also been linked with Manchester City. (Football Insider)

Leeds target Baghdad Bounedja says he will only leave Qatar club Al Sadd for a club that “isn’t average” (Le Buteur – Algeria))

Serie B side Palmero are said to have expressed an interest in bringing Leeds striker Kemar Roofe to Italy. The 25-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with the Whites. (BlogSicilia)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith wants to raid old club Brentford by launching a bid for midfielder Romaine Sawyers in January. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion are braced for bids on striker Jay Rodriguez, who has been heavily-linked with a return to Burnley since the summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier is linked with a shock move to Manchester United after their scouts are said to have watched him in recent weeks. (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is open to a move to the Championship having been linked with Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic. (NottinghamshireLive)

Former Queens Park Rangers playmaker Adel Taarabt could return to the Championship in January after losing a regular place in Benfica’s first-team picture. (Record – in Portugal)

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk admits he has identified January targets but understands the club is restricted in the transfer market after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. (BirminghamLive)

Nottingham Forest are ready to fend off interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Brom by opening contract talks with attacker Joe Lolley. (Football Insider)

Bolton Wanderers are set to sign Bohemians winger Daniel Kelly after featuring for their U23s against Hull City. (Irish Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is hopeful defender Max Lowe will see out the remainder of his season loan despite parent club Derby County carrying several defensive injuries. (Evening Express)

Blackburn Rovers are one of several clubs interested in Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes. (Scottish Sun)

Norwich City forward Steven Naismith, currently on loan at Hearts, says “there’s a good chance” he will sign for the Scottish club when his Canaries deal expires next summer. (The Scotsman)