Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday snubbed by ex-Celtic star | Sheffield United ace wanted by European trio | £10.5m striker wants Leeds move | Updates on Aston Villa, Norwich, Bristol City

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United have taken young Matlock Town defender Ashton Hall on trial, where the 18-year-old will go straight into the U23s set up. (Matlock Town official website)

Latest Championship rumours

Spartak Moscow striker Ze Luis, who was linked with a £10.5m move to Leeds in January, has admitted he would like to play in England. (Sports.ru)

Swansea City's Leroy Fer was present at Aston Villa’s training ground on deadline day - undergoing his medical before abruptly opting to stay at the Liberty Stadium. (Birmingham Live)

Meanwhile, Villa defender Tommy Elphick insists he is yet to think about his contract situation – which expires at the end of the season – by remaining focused on aiding the club’s promotion push. (Birmingham Live)

Derby County are set to announce the arrival of free agent and ex-Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, holding off interest from Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers. (TEAMTalk)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall turned down a loan move on deadline day in order to fight for his place at Hillsborough. Sunderland were believed to be strongly interested. (Sheffield Star)

Across the city, Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, is attracting interest from Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Juventus. (ESPN)

Chelsea and Arsenal have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign £15m-rated Norwich City right-back Max Aarons. (Daily Mirror)

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone is set to join MLS club Minnesota United for the rest of 2019, with the Royals unlikely to offer him a new contract when his current deal expires in 2020. (Football.London)

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has not ruled out dipping into the free agent market to bolster his attack and shrug off Championship relegation. (Bolton News)

QPR have handed youngster Niko Hamalainen a new one-year deal ahead of his loan move to MLS side New England Revolution. (West London Sport)

Wigan Athletic made a late attempt to sign West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko on deadline day, however were unable to get a deal completed in time. (Wigan Today)

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Michael Appleton has held talks with SPL side Hibernian over the managerial vacancy. Paul Heckingbottom also held talks earlier in the week. (Deadline News)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has admitted he tried to sign Everton midfielder Joe Williams last week, however a recent injury sustained by the 22-year-old prevented such deal from happening. (Bristol Live)