Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday striker tipped for Celtic move, Sheffield United and Leeds United eye West Ham star, Aston Villa close in on £7m deal

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United, alongside West Brom, Sheffield United, Derby County, Stoke, Bristol City and Rotherham, are interested in signing West Ham United attacker Marcus Browne. (Football Insider)

Ajax have joined the race to sign Leeds United-linked striker Moise Kean with Juventus open to loaning the 18-year-old out for the second half of the season. (Calciomercato)

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has revealed the club is up for sale following a Fans' Forum meeting on Wednesday evening. (Various)

Aston Villa are closing in on signing 6ft7 Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic for £7million, three years after a denied work permit prevented him from joining the club. (Birmingham Live)

Meanwhile, Villa will welcome back Luxembourg youngsters Timothe Rupil and Eldin Dzogovic for a second trial in order to assess the pair closer. (Luxemburger Wort)

Monaco are weighing up a move for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who has been linked with Aston Villa since the summer. (BeinSport)

Blackburn Rovers have received a £15million offer for Bradley Dack from West Ham United, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur over recent months. (KUMB)

Swansea City are interested in signing £9million-rated Middlesbrough attacker Martin Braithwaite with a possible loan deal on the cards, if the Welsh club pay his £55,000 weekly wage. (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest are close to reaching a loan agreement with League One league leaders Portsmouth for midfielder Ryan Yates. (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield Wednesday defender Isaac Rice has signed his first pro-contract with the club to keep the U18s captain at the club until 2021. (Sheffield Wednesday official website)

Bristol City have announced midfielder Jens Hegeler has left the club by mutual consent, ending a two-year spell at Ashton Gate. (Bristol City official website)

Kevin Thomson, a former teammate of Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, has called for Celtic to sign the 31-year-old in January. (BT Sports)

Reading have offered €1million for Rio Ave manager Jose Gomes, who will make a decision soon. (O Jogo)