Dean Henderson’s Manchester United tweet has Sheffield United fans all saying the same thing

It’s fair to say Dean Henderson has impressed between the sticks since making the switch from Manchester to Sheffield.

The England Under-21 international joined Chris Wilder’s side on a season-long loan in June after impressing at Shrewsbury Town the previous campaign.

Since making the switch, Henderson has gone on to put in a string of match-winning performances with some incredible saves thrown in.

And the 21-year-old has become a big fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane with the club launching their own ‘Deano Cam’ tracking his saves and his celebrations.

But, it’s clear that Henderson still sees his long-term future at Old Trafford, especially if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

Henderson has the tough task of forcing his way past David De Gea if he wants to become Manchester United’s number one.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield Utd

Despite boasting just two Premier League clean sheets this season and conceding 23 goals, De Gea has enjoyed another fine season.

The Spain international is reportedly close to signing a contract extension at Old Trafford but Henderson is still eager for an Old Trafford opportunity.

So much so that he has taken to Twitter to post a picture of himself in a United training top with the caption “What can you prove without a chance”

Although it’s clear Henderson is fighting for his Old Trafford future, most Blades fans are keen for him to make his season-long loan move a permanent one.

Alex tweeted: “You’re proving your worth at #TwitterBlades and we’re loving it! Chin up! #EnglandNo1”

John Reeves replied: “Don't worry Deano, I've witnessed some of the best goal keeping performances in decades of watching the Blades. I just wish we could make your loan permanent.”

Mitchell Howson tweeted: “Sign a permanent here mate where you’re very much appreciated.”

Phil Jackson commented: ”Proving yourself every game; with time on your side, surely it's best to push on here and shape your destiny, than waste precious time and potential watching elsewhere.”