John Egan makes early return to Sheffield United from international duty with Republic of Ireland 

Sheffield United defender John Egan has returned to Bramall Lane for treatment after suffering a calf injury on international duty.

Egan was diagnosed with the problem following the Republic of Ireland's draw with Northern Ireland last night and immediately left his country's training camp in Dublin.

The issue, which will rule him out of Monday's UEFA Nations League tie against Denmark, could also threaten his involvement when United return to action at Rotherham next weekend.

