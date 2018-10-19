Jordan Slew: Sheffield United's former £1.1million man back in business with Boston United

Ex-Sheffield United man Jordan Slew is determined to get back among the goals after joining sixth-tier Boston United.

The 26-year-old striker slipped down the football pyramid after coming through the Blades academy and making a £1.1million switch to Blackburn Rovers in 2011, where he was shipped out on loan to five different clubs.

Jordan Slew in action for Chesterfield

But Slew, who was recently playing for Radcliffe FC in the eighth tier, has recently joined National League North side Boston as he looks to fulfil the promise he showed as a Blade when he netted three times in 11 senior appearances.

The 6ft 3in forward caught the eye of Pilgrims manager Craig Elliott after a loan spell at United.

Slew told the Boston Standard: “I just want to work hard and show the manager what I’ve got and score some goals for the team.

“It’s good to be back. It’s been a while since I was on the pitch so it feels good to be back. I’ve just not had a team, nothing’s come up.

“That’s football for you, it has ups and downs and hopefully I’m on an up. I’m a bit low on fitness but I’ll be working on that.”

After leaving Blackburn, where he had spells at Stevenage, Oldham, Rotherham, Ross County and Port Vale, Slew joined Cambridge United, Chesterfield, Plymouth, Rochdale and Radcliffe.