Player Ratings: How Sheffield United’s players fared in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Barnet

Sheffield United tumbled out of the FA Cup at their first hurdle this afternoon. losing 1-0 to Barnet in what will be one of the shocks of the round.

But how did United’s players fare in the defeat? Our man at the game, Danny Hall, gives his player ratings. Agree or disagree? Let us know in the comments below.

Simon Moore: 6. Given a rare outing with Dean Henderson rested, Moore was relatively untroubled but was beaten from the penalty spot in the first half despite getting a hand on the impressive Shaquile Coulthirst’s spot-kick.

Kieron Freeman: 5. Seemed rusty in the first half after his own absence but improved in the second, and put in three delicious crosses in the second half which went unconverted

Martin Cranie: 6. The only player to keep his place from the New Year’s Day at Wigan and was solid enough. Ventured forward at times but plays the position in a very different way to Chris Basham, whose thrust United did miss at times

Richard Stearman: 6. Coped well with the excellent Coulthirst until he gave away a penalty by fouling the equally impressive Ephron Mason-Clark as he bore down on goal. Did well to block an effort from substitute Byron Harrison after he came on

Kean Bryan: 6. Put the ball out of play a couple of times but was hung out to dry a little by his teammates not supporting him. Looked strong and committed, a good sign after coming back from injury issues, and should prove a useful signing for United as the season progresses

Marvin Johnson: 5. Didn’t really grasp his chance to impress on a rare start and on this showing, Enda Stevens’ place on the left flank is more secure than ever. Did seem to suffer from cramp with about 20 minutes to go but stayed on the field

Paul Coutts: 6.5. One of the best of a bad bunch this afternoon, Coutts was one of the few Blades players who seemed to get anywhere near the speed of the game and showed some signs that he is getting back to his old self.

John Lundstram: 5. Seemed a little too eager to impress at times and took the wrong option by trying a ‘Hollywood’ pass when a more simpler option looked more profitable. Got around the pitch well enough before he made way for Sharp just after the hour mark

Kieran Dowell: 6. Also showed a few glimpses of his ability, a superb turn in midfield leaving his marker for dead, but couldn’t quite impose himself on the game as he would have liked and also seemed to tire late on after not playing much football this season

Conor Washington: 5. Chased and harried the Barnet defence and hardly stopped running until he was replaced, but when his big chance came from a corner he wasn’t clinical enough and his effort went away from goal

Leon Clarke: 5. Hit the bar with a late header that visiting ‘keeper Cousins almost made a mess of, and improved in the second half after a below-par first.

Subs: Billy Sharp: 6. Toe-poked one effort wide after a good cross from Freeman and took the ball off Coutts’ foot after a breakdown in communication. Gave the crowd a lift but couldn’t rouse United’s players into a comeback

Mark Duffy: 6. Looked United’s most likely player to create something when he came on, but found himself up against a resolute Barnet defence determined to block everything thrown at them

Chris Basham: 6. A usually full-blooded display from Basham, who went into midfield after replacing Kean Bryan. Linked up well with Freeman down the right-hand side