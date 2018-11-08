Sheffield Derby Predictions: Who The Star’s writers are backing as Sheffield United host Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United's Chris Basham and Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach and Lucas Joao in action at Bramall Lane last season It’s derby time and once again we've forced The Star's football writers to put their reputations on the line and make a call on how they think the match is going to pan out. Here are their predictions on Friday’s match... Sheffield Derby: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gives injury update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash