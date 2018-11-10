Sheffield derby: This is what the national media had to say about the 0-0 Steel City derby draw

Sheffield United were made to rue a missed penalty as goalkeeper Cameron Dawson was the hero of the hour for Sheffield Wednesday in the 0-0 Steel City draw on Friday night.

All focus was on the Steel City for the match at Bramall Lane – here’s what national newspapers made of the clash.

The Telegraph, Richard Jolly: “If [Cameron] Dawson was blamed for conceding the most goals in the Championship this season, he has also made the most saves. While Luhukay turned back time 10 months to his debut in charge of Wednesday – another 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane – Dawson rewound the clock six days, but with a different outcome.

“He saved Mario Vrancic’s penalty for Norwich on Saturday, but Wednesday still lost 4-0. Last night, he kept out David McGoldrick’s spot-kick and Wednesday finally ended a long wait. For the first time since they visited Wolves in April, they prevented opponents from scoring in a league game.”

Sheffield derby: Our writers have their say on the draw between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

FourFourTwo: “United dominated the derby fixture at Bramall Lane but failed to turn their supremacy into a lead, despite having 19 attempts at goal and 74.6 per cent possession.”

The Mirror, Arindam Rej: “The visitors just proved the old derby adage about form going out of the window, as they bravely blocked shots and whacked out clearances.

“Desperate Luhukay again packed his defence with three centre backs plus wing backs to try to stop the damage.”

Sky Sports, Dan Long: “United were backed by a raucous capacity crowd at Bramall Lane, but Jos Luhukay's men turned in an admirable defensive display and limited their opponents' chances after the break, although Billy Sharp headed wide in injury time.

“The goalless draw is the first clean sheet Wednesday have registered this season, yet the point keeps them in 17th place, while Chris Wilder's men could slip from the automatic promotion spots on Saturday.”

Sheffield Derby Analysis: The Steel City skirmish produced an unlikely hero as Sheffield United dominate but Sheffield Wednesday take a point

Daily Mail, Janine Self: “Tap 'Cameron Dawson' and 'penalty save' into the search engine of choice and it is clear the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper has form. Four years ago playing on loan for Alfreton in a 1-0 win at Altrincham, for instance. Then there was one in last week's 4-0 thrashing by Norwich.

“Doing it in a derby, though, that deserves a special pat in the back, whatever the final outcome. In this case a point at the expense of the neighbours and in their backyard too.”