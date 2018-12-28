Sheffield United: All you need to know about new Blades midfielder Kieran Dowell

Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell’s loan move to Sheffield United was confirmed this afternoon.

But who is the England U21 international and where will he fit in at Bramall Lane?

Club and country

The Everton youngster joined the Toffees at just seven years old and rose through the ranks, making his senior debut in an Europa League tie four years ago.

He impressed the Goodison Park hierarchy and was handed a professional contract, making his Premier League debut in 2016. Last season, Dowell played 43 times on loan at United’s Championship rivals Nottingham Forest and scored ten goals, including the winner against Chris Wilder’s men at the City Ground in September 2017.

Dowell – who has played for England at every age group from under-16 to under-21 and was part of the under-20 World Cup winning side in 2017 – then signed a three-year deal at Everton in the summer and has played twice for the Toffees’ first-team, in cup matches against Rotherham United and Southampton.

Playing style

Blades boss Wilder has made no secret of his desire to inject more goal threat into his side, so the acquisition of 21-year-old Dowell comes as no surprise.

Likely brought in as competition for Mark Duffy in the No.10 role, Dowell can also operate as a second striker and as the above graph shows, James Socik, the mastermind behind the popular Twitter site Blades Analytic, is a fan.

“I've been shouting and writing about Dowell and how brilliant he could he could be for the Blades for some time now,” said Socik.

“He’s a highly technical, sometimes languid player who may not run about at 100mph but oozes class in big moments if he is utilised right.

“Sweet left foot, eye for a pass and loves a shot at goal. He's polar opposite of Duffy’s playing style and he'd be a great option.”

Fan reaction

Dowell is likely to prove a popular addition for United supporters as they look to consolidate their promotion push in the second half of the season. Fan Joe Ridley described the signing as a real statement of intent from Chris Wilder and an ideal signing to take some of the pressure off Duffy, while Tom Fontana added: “Kieran Dowell is a class bit of business from Wilder... striker next please.”