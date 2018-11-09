Sheffield United: Are chicken nuggets the reason Billy Sharp has scored so many goals this season?

Chicken nuggets. Usain Bolt ate them before his famous Olympic gold medal win, and now it seems Billy Sharp’s blistering goalscoring form has come after he stopped eating them so often.

Or at least that, along with hard work and better adapting to Sheffield United’s style of play, seems to be a contributing factor to his double-digit goal haul so far this campaign.

Billy Sharp. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Ahead of the Sheffield derby, the Blades captain revealed that he’s feeling better than ever this term despite some fans writing him off at the start of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sharp said: "I'm not eating as many of the kids' chicken nuggets! Physically, I'm in better shape than I was - training is hard week in, week out, but I think I've adapted to the way the team plays, being part of the defensive unit as well, rather than just thinking about the goals.

"People talk about proving a point but I'm 32, I've been in the game long enough.

If I'm proving a point to anyone, it's just to myself; to say, look in the mirror, don't doubt yourself. I'm playing, I'm scoring goals and I'm loving it at the moment."

Sharp has bagged ten goals in 14 league matches so far this campaign, but has had to wait to play in a Steel City derby win in his most recent spell with the club after sitting out both clashes last season.

If the Blades skipper does get on the score sheet, you’d have to fancy United to win the match given their unbeaten record in the last 39 matches where Sharp has scored.

It’s a run that stretches back April 2016, when the Blades lost to Coventry, but even then Sharp has only ever been on the losing side on four occasions when he’s found the back of the net for United.

But any goal will do for the boyhood Blades fan, who insists: “early, late, from anyone, as long as it gets us in front".