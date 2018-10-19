Sheffield United: Carla Ward throws down the gauntlet ahead of Charlton Athletic test

Carla Ward is challenging Sheffield United Women to build upon their victory over Aston Villa when they return to Championship action against Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The visit to south-east London, United's first outing since last month's 4-1 win at Bramall Lane, pits Ward's side against opponents who were also promoted to the second tier earlier this year.

With their recent trip to Tottenham Hotspur being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, United will be playing only their fourth league match of the new campaign and Ward said: "With all the breaks, I don't feel our season has really started yet so we're looking forward to getting going again.

"Charlton are a good side who have started well so we know it will be tough. But we're hoping to keep the momentum from the Villa game and give it a really good go."