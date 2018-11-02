Sheffield United: Chris Wilder calls for co-owners to settle their differences quickly and reveals he is hoping for ‘ambition’ in January

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has urged the club to prove its ambition when the transfer window re-opens in January after admitting he hopes co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud can settle their differences quickly and out of court.

United, who travel to Nottingham Forest tomorrow on top of the Championship table, are the subject of battle for power between the two men following a breakdown in relations midway through last term.

Despite expressing concerns about the situation earlier this year, Wilder signed a new contract during the close season.

Although he admitted events inside Bramall Lane's boardroom will not affect United's immediate aims, the 51-year acknowledged they could "impact" upon the future direction of his team if the uncertainty continues.

"I’m sure both owners would say for something like this to be settled in a courtroom is not ideal,” Wilder told The Times. "It’s something I can’t do anything about. It doesn’t impact my job on a daily basis, but it impacts the club’s direction.

"Planning and structures have to be put on hold. It doesn’t stop us wanting to win games and there’s a saying in Sheffield about trying to get a pint out of a half-pint pot."

Kevin McCabe & HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

As The Star revealed last month, Wilder and his staff have made a new centre-forward their number one priority as United look to build upon a fine start to the campaign. But, with a Premier League loan appearing the most viable option, Wilder accepts players capable of challenging Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Conor Washington and Leon Clarke will not come cheap.

"It will be interesting to see what happens in the lead up to January, to see what the attitude will be," Wilder added. "Me and supporters would say ‘there’s a pot there at the end worth £190 million’, but it ain’t my dough or my decision.

"I’d like us to be a bit more ambitious and for those differences to be sorted out, but If that’s not the case, we’ll give it our best shot."