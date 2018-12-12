Sheffield United fans urged to ‘shout from the rooftops’ about Blades’ position in table as boss Wilder praises players and staff for character

Chris Wilder has urged Sheffield United supporters to "shout from the rooftops" about his side's position in the Championship after praising the robust mentality of his players and staff.

United climbed to third in the table after their 2-0 victory at Reading last Saturday evening, and can cut the gap between themselves and second-placed Leeds United further when they face West Brom in their Sky-televised fixture on Friday evening.

Darren Moore's men make the journey to South Yorkshire a point and two places behind United in the Championship table, and are expected to field £12m, 10-goal striker Jay Rodriguez.

Wilder, in comparison, will send out a team that cost little over half that amount to face the Baggies and admitted: "We're always looking to be better, me more than anyone, but I keep saying: enjoy this.

"We're third in the division, above a lot of big clubs and only behind a couple who have been doing really well.

"So full credit to them, but we're right in the mix and enjoying it. People should shout from the rooftops that we're third... why not?

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"We've done great to get there as a group and worked extremely hard. There have been bumps in the road, of course, but we've got over them and come roaring back.

"That shows what this group is about, and how much they want to drive it on and achieve good things for this football club."

Wilder hopes Leon Clarke, who twice played for West Brom's local rivals Wolves, will be fit for Friday after prescribing the striker an intensive course of treatment on an unspecified injury which has sidelined him recently.

The United chief praised Clarke for playing through the pain barrier in the recent win at Brentford, although this injury is not the hip complaint that hampered him at Griffin Park.

"Leon knew we needed options and it tells you a lot about him that he was willing to do what he did," Wilder said.

"He's not done himself any favours in the long-run but you can't complain when people show that mentality."