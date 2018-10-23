Sheffield United: How Derby County star Jack Marriott upset his family with winning goal against Blades on Saturday

Jack Marriott has revealed how he upset his family on Saturday by scoring the winner against Sheffield United – because they’re Blades fans!

Marriott volleyed home Derby's winner 13 minutes from time at Pride Park, after Chris Basham had cancelled out Craig Bryson’s opening goal after just 19 seconds of the game.

And Marriott said: “Basically, my whole family support Sheffield United. The majority of them were down in Cornwall for my Auntie's 50th.

"They were watching the game, so I don't know if they will have been happy or sad? I'm sure they were happy!"

The former Peterborough star was born in Beverley, East Yorkshire but moved to Northampton as a youngster.

Derby County's Jack Marriott scores Derby's second goal of the game past Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson

"My parents are from Yorkshire and I've spent a lot of time up there," Marriott added in the Derby Telegraph.

"My dad, my grandpa, my cousins, who I'm really close to, are all big Blades fans and always have been.

"They didn't really say much to me before the game - and that was good, because I think they knew that this is my job. There are no loyalties.

"It was great to score and great to get the win."