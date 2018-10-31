Sheffield United issue home and away ban to supporter after ‘vitriolic’ social media post

Sheffield United have banned a supporter from attending Blades games, home and away, after a ‘vitriolic’ social media post.

A United statement confirmed that the fan had been banned with immediate effect after being “identified making vitriolic statements on a social media platform.”

The statement added: “The club condemns all forms of abuse on any online platform and will act quickly to punish anyone who is responsible for this type of offensive behaviour.”

United's safety officer, Jurgen Morton-Hall, said: "This ban prevents the individual from attending Sheffield United games, both home and away, with immediate effect.

"We want this ban to act as a deterrent. We are continually monitoring social media and online platforms.

“As well as acting on behalf of the club, we will not hesitate in making the police and specific social media platform providers aware in order for perpetrators to be brought to justice."

United’s swift action comes five days after a Sheffield Wednesday supporter made vile comments aimed at Blades striker Billy Sharp, mocking the tragic death of his son Luey back in 2011.

Wednesday have yet to respond for requests for a comment about the incident.