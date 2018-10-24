Sheffield United: Lee Evans learns if he can play against his parent club at Bramall Lane on Saturday

A month after granting Ryan Leonard permission to play against them for Millwall, Sheffield United have confirmed another on loan player, Wales international Lee Evans, is not eligible for selection when Wigan Athletic visit Bramall Lane this weekend.

The news has been welcomed by manager Chris Wilder, who watched Leonard claim what nearly turned-out to be a match winning assist before two late goals from David McGoldrick propelled United to victory at The Den.

Evans joined Paul Cook's side on a temporary basis in August, with the deal set to become permanent early next year. But unlike Millwall, the terms of Athletic's agreement with United means he is unable to feature against his parent club on Saturday.

Wilder will be pleased to learn that Evans must watch the match from the stands, despite sanctioning his departure only seven months after signing the 24-year-old from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking at the time, he revealed the opportunity to recruit Oliver Norwood, not concerns about his performances, had influenced the decision to sell; particularly when Athletic offered United a significant return on their £750,000 investment.

That, coupled with Millwall's £1.5m valuation of Leonard, exactly double the amount United paid to acquire the former Southend midfielder's services, allowed United to fund Norwood's arrival on another 'loan to buy' arrangement.

Lee Evans has joined Wigan Athletic on loan

Evans has made 11 appearances since returning to the DW Stadium, where he spent the first half of last season before leaving Molineux.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood