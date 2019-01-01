Sheffield United linked with move for Bolton and Norwich forward

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City outcast Yanic Wildschut, who is currently on loan with Bolton Wanderers in the Championship.

The Sun have linked Chris Wilder’s men with a move for the 27-year-old winger, who signed for the Canaries for £4million from Wigan in January 2017.

Yanic Wildschut

Wildschut has played in just three of Bolton’s last 11 matches in a stuttering loan spell at the DW Stadium.

The Dutchman’s current contract with parent club Norwich expires this summer, although there is the option of a one year extension at Carrow Road.

Norwich may opt to extend his deal if Wildschut is able to build up a run of form and develop interest, so they can then make money on a sale.

The pacey forward spent part of last season with Neil Warnock’s Cardiff, but only played a bit-part role in their promotion-winning campaign.

So far this season, Wildschut has scored twice in 17 games but notably was on the score sheet for Norwich against Sheffield United in September 2017 in a 1-0 win for the Canaries.

The report comes despite Norwich’s current position as United’s promotion rivals at the top end of the Championship and following Everton youngster Kieran Dowell’s arrival at Bramall Lane.