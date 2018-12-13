Sheffield United recall youngster Tyler Smith from Barrow loan as Leon Clarke faces late fitness test ahead of West Bromwich Albion test

Sheffield United have recalled young striker Tyler Smith from his loan spell at Barrow – with Leon Clarke facing a fitness test ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Smith scored 11 goals in 24 appearances for the Bluebirds and was originally scheduled to stay with the club until the new year. But amid doubts over Clarke’s ability for the visit of the Baggies, he has been recalled prematurely.

“We’re just assessing Leon and we’ll give him as much time as possible,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said.

“We've recalled young Tyler from Barrow, where he’s done well and scored a few goals. That’s good, for the lad and for the other youngsters in the academy

“They had a good result last night at Middlesbrough in the FA Youth Cup and they're seeing opportunities for themselves.

“So if Leon isn't involved, then Tyler will – and we're looking forward to that.”