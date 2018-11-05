Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp nominated for Championship player of the month award ahead of Steel City Derby against Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship player of the month award for October.

The Blades skipper began the month with a brace in victory away at Blackburn Rovers and ended it with a hat-trick against Wigan, his first for ten years.

Birmingham duo Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jota are also nominated, along with Joe Lolley of Nottingham Forest, Timm Klose of Norwich City and Geoff Cameron of QPR.

Voting is open now and will run until 8am on Wednesday November 7. Click HERE to vote.