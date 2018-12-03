Sheffield United's Bramall Lane and Rotherham United’s New York Stadium set to host Women’s European Championship games as England named as 2021 hosts

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and the New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United, are set to host Women’s European Championship games after England were named as hosts for the 2021 tournament.

UEFA confirmed today that England will host the 16-team tournament in eight towns and cities across the country, with the final taking place at Wembley.

No other countries went up against the Football Association's bid to bring the Euros back to England for the first time since 2005.

Both Bramall Lane and the New York Stadium are included in a list of proposed venues, alongside Brentford’s new Community Stadium, Southampton’s St Mary’s and the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest.

United operations director Dave McCarthy said: “The achievement further adds to the long, rich history of football in Sheffield.

"We are delighted our partnership with the local authority has been a key factor in the country's successful bid to stage a high-profile sporting event.

"The stadiums chosen will see some of the best women players in the world. It is an honour for Sheffield United and our highly regarded Bramall Lane stadium and is indicative of how we are perceived in the world of football. It is great compliment that we are recognised as an organisation that can stage such prestigious games.

"Together with the recent announcement of next year's Rod Stewart concert it has put our stadium on the national stage for high profile fixtures and events."

FA head of women's football Baroness Campbell added: "This is fantastic news for the FA, the country and for the development of girls' and women's football in England."

Both grounds were selected as part of England’s bid back in August and the news comes after United’s women were granted a place in the FA Women’s Championship, the second tier of women’s football in England.

Their boss, Carla Ward, said: "This is not only a significant development of the women's game in this country but also for the region.

"The fact that we will be seeing top class international football at Bramall Lane will build interest in our sport and help drive our plans to develop the game locally, getting more girls playing football."

England will qualify automatically for the tournament as hosts. They last reached the Euro final in 2009, when they lost 6-2 to Germany in Finland, but reached the semi-finals of the last tournament in 2017.

Full list of venues:

Brighton & Hove (Brighton Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Nottingham (City Ground)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)