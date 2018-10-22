Sheffield United Team News: George Baldock in contention for Stoke City clash after overcoming illness that kept him out of Derby County game

George Baldock is in contention for Sheffield United’s squad to face Stoke City at Bramall Lane tomorrow after overcoming the illness that kept him out of Saturday’s defeat at Derby County.

The defender was left off the bench, replaced by Martin Cranie, for the visit to Pride Park after picking up the illness over the international break.

George Baldock

But Chris Wilder revealed at his pre-match press conference this morning that Baldock is back in training and, apart from Kean Bryan who is understood to have suffered a minor injury, he has a full complement of players to pick from.

“George was ill over the weekend,” Wilder said, “but I have to say that Martin has been outstanding.

“He hasn’t got an opportunity yet but Monday to Friday, he’s knocking on the door and some good players here aren’t getting in the 18.

“They have to keep continuing to impress in training and make sure that when the opportunity comes, they’re ready.

“It’s a patient game for them – we’re winning games so we’re not looking for drastic changes in personnel or shape because it’s working. We need to do certain things better in certain situations, but we’ve done a lot of things right.

“As I say the players have to be patient and professional and understand that when it does open up for them, they take the chance. But the only way they’ll do that is by producing quality in training.”