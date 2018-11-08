Sheffield United: ‘We won’t change our front-foot approach for Sheffield Derby against Wednesday’ roars Blades boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has promised his side will not change their approach for the eagerly-anticipated Sheffield Derby against city rivals Wednesday.

The 130th competitive instalment of one of English football’s fiercest rivalries takes place at Bramall Lane tomorrow evening (7.45pm) with a capacity crowd expected.

And Wilder, whose side lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last weekend, insists his side won’t die wondering in the pursuit of Steel City bragging rights for the second season in succession.

“Anyone who’s watched us will expect us to be on the front foot,” he insisted at his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

“Take the handbrake off and go after the opposition.

“We respect the opposition, their players and manager, and understand they have some superstars in this division.

“We’ve built our team on the collective and attitude and enthusiasm, on and off the ball. I expect them [Wednesday] to approach it like they did last year.

“That’s not to say they won’t want to win, but from our point of view nothing will change. We’ll go for it.”

United's chances for the game received a boost with news that Mark Duffy, the influential forward who scored a famous goal in the derby at Hillsborough last season, has recovered from a hip complaint to face Jos Luhukay’s men.

“Mark is fit,” the United manager said, “and we’ve got everyone raring to go. We’ve had a great week, everybody’s fit and no-one’s in the treatment room.

“Everyone’s trained at full-tilt and I’ve had some difficult decisions to make. Duffy has been important player throughout my time here, lost a bit of momentum while he’s been out so him, and Chris Basham, coming back is great.

“Difficult decisions have to be made.”