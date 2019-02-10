This is why Borussia Dortmund fans were all talking about Sheffield United this weekend

Social media was awash with comments from German football fans talking about Sheffield United this weekend – and here's why.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund were cruising to another home win on Saturday when they took on mid-table outfit Hoffenheim at the Signal Iduna Park.

The hosts found themselves 3-0 up after 66 minutes, but just like Sheffield United the night before at Aston Villa, they were left stunned when Hoffenheim scored three goals in 12 minutes to draw them level.

The Blades were pegged back by Villa after a Billy Sharp hat-trick had given them a 3-0 lead.

It led to several fans posting on social media that Dortmund had ‘done a Shefield United’.

A Billy Sharp hat-trick was not enough for Sheffield United as they drew 3-3 at Aston Villa on Friday. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Dortmund travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday, while the Blades host fellow promotion contenders Middlesbrough.