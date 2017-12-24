Chesterfield: No change in match security for Spireites despite terror alert

Derbyshire Police will not be altering their security procedure for Chesterfield FC’s festive fixtures at the Proact, despite a terror-related arrest on Sheffield Road last week.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at his home address on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police cordoned off Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, and a bomb disposal team were seen operating in King Street North.

The Proact Stadium was, for a time, used to house local residents who were unable to return to their homes.

And the football club’s proximity to the scene of last week’s incident has made the police activity a talking point among supporters on social media.

But assistant chief constable Bill McWilliam says secturity protocols are already in place to safeguard those attending matches.

“Nationally, with the threat level being ‘severe,’ all large public events undergo a security assessment and we urge the public to be continually vigilant,” he said.

Chesterfield FC chief executive Michael Dunford added: “We will always try and ensure the safety and comfort of all those who visit the Proact Stadium.”

The Spireites host Crewe at the Proact today and Colchester on Saturday.