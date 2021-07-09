Civic reception for Sheffield's Euro 2020 stars who have 'done city proud'

England heroes Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who all hail from the city, will be invited to the special event by Sheffield’s lord mayor whatever the result of Sunday’s final against Italy.

Sheffield Council’s leader, Councillor Terry Fox, said: “What can I say – the Sheffield lads have done us proud. After the shocking year we’ve all had, this England team have given the city, and this country, a massive lift. No matter what happens in the final, these lads deserve a huge Sheffield thank you. Come on, England – it’s coming home.”

Harry Maguire is part of Sheffield's England triumvirate who will be invited to a civic reception celebrating their success (Picture: Getty)

Sheffield’s lord mayor, Councillor Gail Smith, said: “Sheffield is the home of football and we are rightly proud. I am absolutely thrilled to be able to invite Harry, Kyle and Dominic to a civic reception once they’ve got over the excitement of the Euros! Well done, lads. Bring it home for Sheffield.”

Kate Josephs, Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council, said: “We couldn’t have asked for more from our local Lions – what a joy they’ve been to watch. We can’t wait to welcome them back to Sheffield. A huge good luck to the England team on Sunday, we’re all behind you!”

The date and further details about the reception have yet to be announced.