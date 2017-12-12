Confidence issues at out-of-form Barnsley FC

Barnsley midfielder Liam Lindsay admits confidence at the club has been knocked with FIVE successive Championship defeats.

The Reds are languishing just above the relegation zone having scored just once in their last five league outings and having conceded 12 goals in those defeats.

Home losses to Cardiff City, Leeds United and Derby County, as well as away defeats to Reading and Bolton have left them desperate for their first victory in nearly a month.

“We need to get our confidence back up,” said Lindsay, who joined the Reds in June from Partick Thistle on a three-year deal. “Losses are always going to knock your confidence bit, no matter what position you’re in.

“It’s not been the run we wanted, but we need to get on with it and turn things around.

The 22-year-old centre-back added: “It’s probably more of a mental problem rather than a physical problem.

“Maybe the buzz has worn off from a young team coming together, so just need to get back to what we do well.”

A sentiment shared by Aston Villa loan midfielder Gary Gardner who, having forced his way into the side following a long-term injury, has called for the club’s fans to stick with the side.

“It’s a big challenge for us, but the lads will grow with it and we’ll overcome it,” said Gardner. “We need everyone to stick with us and for everyone [the players] to keep working hard.

“We’ve just got to get that first goal and hope things turn for us.”

“There’s a lot of honest lads at the club and we’ve got to get through it.”

“I’m sure our luck will change. You can see the energy in our team and that we are creating chances..

Amazingly the South Yorkshire outfit, who toyed with the Play-offs last season, have scored just once in their last five matches and are struggling to reproduce some of their promising early season form.

Reflecting on his side’s poor run of form, Reds’ Head Coach Paul Heckingbottom admitted: “We’ve been wasteful, but I sound like a broken record at the moment. Lapses in concentration is costing us.

“We can’t hide behind it and accept it, we’ve got to perform for 90 minutes. Defensive deficiencies are costing us.”