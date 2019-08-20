County League Football: Champions North Gawber pick up where they left off
Last year’s County League Premier Division winners North Gawber Colliery carried their excellent form from last season into the new campaign, as they won 3-1 away against Wombwell Main.
Dodworth Miners Welfare are looking to build last season's 2nd place finish, and they started with purpose, claiming a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Oughtibridge WMSC.
High Green Villa gave Houghton Main a difficult welcome back to the Premier Division, as they beat them 4-1 at St George's Park.
New side Wakefield AFC were held to a 2-2 by Hepworth United at Far Lane.
In Division One, there was a Wombwell derby with Wombwell Town hosting Wombwell Main Reserves. A seven goal thriller ensued, with a brace from Bradley Kerr inspiring Town to a 4-3 victory.
Along with Wombwell Town, Ardsley Athletico Juniors were also promoted in the summer. They came up against AFC Dronfield, who just missed out on promotion last summer, and fell to a 4-0 loss.
In Division Two, goals from Moussa Diouf 2, Jack Hackford 2, Max Rhodes, Sam Penney and Laszlo Lesko gave Sheffield FC Reserves a 7-4 home win over Swinton Athletic Reserves.
There were a couple more new sides involved in the Second Division on Saturday. Firstly, Frecheville, who drew 2-2 with Thurcroft Miners Institute on their return to the County Senior League. Secondly, Bank End AFC opened their County Senior League account with a 4-2 win over Houghton Main Reserves at Barnsley Academy School.