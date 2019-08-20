County League Football: Champions North Gawber pick up where they left off

Football

Dodworth Miners Welfare are looking to build last season's 2nd place finish, and they started with purpose, claiming a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Oughtibridge WMSC.

High Green Villa gave Houghton Main a difficult welcome back to the Premier Division, as they beat them 4-1 at St George's Park.

New side Wakefield AFC were held to a 2-2 by Hepworth United at Far Lane.

In Division One, there was a Wombwell derby with Wombwell Town hosting Wombwell Main Reserves. A seven goal thriller ensued, with a brace from Bradley Kerr inspiring Town to a 4-3 victory.

Along with Wombwell Town, Ardsley Athletico Juniors were also promoted in the summer. They came up against AFC Dronfield, who just missed out on promotion last summer, and fell to a 4-0 loss.

In Division Two, goals from Moussa Diouf 2, Jack Hackford 2, Max Rhodes, Sam Penney and Laszlo Lesko gave Sheffield FC Reserves a 7-4 home win over Swinton Athletic Reserves.