Doncaster Rovers Belles beaten by Blades’ second string in County Cup

Doncaster Rovers Belles suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United Women’s Development team in the third round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Challenge Cup.

The result only highlights the scale of the changes at Belles since they opted to drop out of the newly-named FA Women’s Championship for financial reasons and saw their entire senior squad depart for pastures new.

Belles’ young side, minus captain Izzy Whittle, fell behind to a first half goal from Veatriki Sarri.

Sarri doubled the Blades’ advantage after the re-start with an excellently struck free-kick which left goalkeeper Emily Batty with no chance.

Georgia Wilson completed the scoring at SteelPhalt Academy with a fine third for the more experienced home side.

Belles, champions of last season’s FAWSL2, currently sit second bottom in the FA Women National League Northern Premier Division with nine points from 13 games.

They return to league action on January 13 at home to Stoke City.