Doncaster Rovers clinch loan deal for young Championship striker

A young striker from a Championship club will join Doncaster Rovers on loan on January 1, boss Grant McCann has confirmed.

The new arrival will provide further competition for places up front and follows the capture of former Cork City star Kieran Sadlier, another attack-minded player.

“It's signed, sealed and delivered,” said McCann. “He'll come in on January 1.

“He’s quick, runs in behind and scores goals. He’ll be good for us.”

McCann admitted he would have to check with the club secretary whether his latest signing will be available to face Rochdale at the Keepmoat Stadium on New Year’s Day.

It is understood the player is cup tied and will not be eligible for Rovers’ FA Cup third round clash at Preston North End on Sunday, January 6.