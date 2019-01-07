Doncaster Rovers have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for only the fifth time since 1956.
Sunday’s brilliant 3-1 win at Championship side Preston North End means Grant McCann’s side are in the last 32 of the world’s most famous knockout competition.
The draw will take place on Monday evening on BBC One following the conclusion of the televised game between Wolves and Liverpool.
Rovers collected £135,000 in prize money for beating Preston. Fourth round winners will scoop £180,000.
The fourth round is scheduled to take place between Friday 25 January and Monday 28 January.
Ball numbers:
1 BOLTON WANDERERS
2 MILLWALL
3 GILLINGHAM
4 BRENTFORD
5 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY OR LUTON TOWN
6 MANCHESTER UNITED
7 EVERTON
8 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
9 DONCASTER ROVERS
10 NEWCASTLE UNITED OR BLACKBURN ROVERS
11 CHELSEA
12 CRYSTAL PALACE
13 DERBY COUNTY OR SOUTHAMPTON
14 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
15 BRISTOL CITY
16 NEWPORT COUNTY
17 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
18 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR STOKE CITY
19 ARSENAL
20 MANCHESTER CITY
21 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
22 WEST HAM UNITED
23 WATFORD
24 BURNLEY
25 QUEENS PARK RANGERS
26 BARNET
27 PORTSMOUTH
28 AFC WIMBLEDON
29 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
30 MIDDLESBROUGH
31 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS OR LIVERPOOL
32 SWANSEA CITY