Doncaster Rovers have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for only the fifth time since 1956.

Sunday’s brilliant 3-1 win at Championship side Preston North End means Grant McCann’s side are in the last 32 of the world’s most famous knockout competition.

The draw will take place on Monday evening on BBC One following the conclusion of the televised game between Wolves and Liverpool.

Rovers collected £135,000 in prize money for beating Preston. Fourth round winners will scoop £180,000.

The fourth round is scheduled to take place between Friday 25 January and Monday 28 January.

Ball numbers:

1 BOLTON WANDERERS

2 MILLWALL

3 GILLINGHAM

4 BRENTFORD

5 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY OR LUTON TOWN

6 MANCHESTER UNITED

7 EVERTON

8 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

9 DONCASTER ROVERS

10 NEWCASTLE UNITED OR BLACKBURN ROVERS

11 CHELSEA

12 CRYSTAL PALACE

13 DERBY COUNTY OR SOUTHAMPTON

14 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

15 BRISTOL CITY

16 NEWPORT COUNTY

17 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

18 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR STOKE CITY

19 ARSENAL

20 MANCHESTER CITY

21 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

22 WEST HAM UNITED

23 WATFORD

24 BURNLEY

25 QUEENS PARK RANGERS

26 BARNET

27 PORTSMOUTH

28 AFC WIMBLEDON

29 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

30 MIDDLESBROUGH

31 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS OR LIVERPOOL

32 SWANSEA CITY