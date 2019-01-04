Doncaster Rovers: Paul Taylor given ‘thinking time’ after rejecting move to fellow League One club

Doncaster Rovers fringe man Paul Taylor has rejected the chance to join another League One club.

But the 31-year-old forward will be given time off this weekend to consider his options – and he will be allowed to leave Rovers during the current transfer window.

Taylor has scored one goal in 19 appearances since arriving at the Keepmoat Stadium in the summer.

The former Peterborough United and Bradford City striker has started just three games for Doncaster.

“Paul Taylor’s still here at the minute,” said boss Grant McCann.

“Tayls had an opportunity to go and join another League One club which he hasn’t taken. It didn’t feel right for him.

“But I spoke to Tayls and at his age he needs to play games. He agrees.

“I’ll give him the weekend and he can go and have a little think with his family.

“Hopefully we can come to a solution for Tayls because he needs to play.

“Unfortunately for Paul, Doncaster fans haven’t seen the best of him because he hasn’t played. It’s as simple as that. He hasn’t started many games because of the form of others.

“He understands that. He told me he’s been so impressed with the standard of the front players at the club.

“Hopefully he can get the right club for himself and kick-start his career again.”