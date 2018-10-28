Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from defeat at Coventry City

Who impressed and who flopped at the Ricoh Arena? Here’s our verdict…

Marko Marosi 7

Made two excellent saves to keep out Doyle’s deflected looping effort and Davies’ header. His angry reaction to the second goal suggested he expected Thomas to be closed down better.

Matty Blair 6

Considering he is not keen on playing right back, he did a decent job for the team. Defending does not come naturally but he got forward to good effect, especially in the second half.

Tom Anderson 6

Did what was required and filled in admirably for Andy Butler. Defended with plenty of purpose.

Joe Wright 6

Made a couple of uncharacteristic errors but made up for those by finding the net with a really composed finish.

Danny Andrew 6

Still quite tentative with his defending at times but his second half performance augured well. He got forward, ran at players and delivered some good balls into the box.

Ben Whiteman 7

Tried to make things happen in the first half when there was little else to shout about and continued that into the second period. His probing passing continues to catch the eye.

Herbie Kane 6

Strangely subdued in the first half but showed his quality on the ball after the break.

Ali Crawford 5

Never really imposed himself on the game and got the hook just before the hour mark.

Mallik Wilks 5

Virtually anonymous. The Leeds United loanee had a difficult week for well-documented reasons and it looked like things had taken their toll on him.

John Marquis 6

Worked hard for very little reward and did not get the right sort of service for too much of the game. Came so close to rescuing a point at the death.

James Coppinger 6

Cut a frustrated figure out wide at times in the first half before moving more centrally and playing his part in Wright’s goal. Might have got closer to Thomas before he struck home City’s second.

Subs used

Jermaine Anderson 5

The on-loan midfielder needs to up his game if he wants to stay at Rovers beyond January.

Paul Taylor 7

Found pockets of space, showed some nice touches and was involved in Wright’s goal.

Subs not used

Ian Lawlor, Branden Horton, Alfie May, Danny Amos, Will Longbottom