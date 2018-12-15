Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win over Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers secured a fourth straight win by easing to a 3-0 victory over local rivals Scunthorpe United.
Here is how we rated the individual performances...
IAN LAWLOR 7
Four clean sheets in a row. Made an excellent second half save to deny Matthew Lund from close range and handled smartly throughout.
SHAUN CUMMINGS 6
Lacked conviction going forward but did his job defensively. Must improve his distribution.
TOM ANDERSON 7
Continued his good form with another dominant display at the back. Headed away danger in a way that was reminiscent to his successful loan spell last season.
ANDY BUTLER 7
Marked his 200th appearance for the club with a typically no-nonsense performance. Handled Lee Novak excellently.
DANNY ANDREW 6
A no-thrills performance from the left back. Went about his defensive duties diligently and used the ball well.
ALI CRAWFORD 7
Another busy display in midfield, offering plenty of energy and composure. Captain Tommy Rowe is breathing down his neck but will have to be patient.
BEN WHITEMAN 7
Continued his excellent form in the holding role and capped a solid all-round performance with an excellent strike.
HERBIE KANE 8
A joy to watch. Orchestrated things with an arrogance at times and his sixth goal in eight games rather summed up his tenacity and determination.
MALLIK WILKS 6
Looked dangerous when he ran at the Iron’s backline and did well in the build-up to Whiteman’s goal but was quiet for long periods.
JOHN MARQUIS 7
Deservedly struck his fifth goal in six games - his 15th of the season - following another typically tireless shift.
JAMES COPPINGER 6
Involved in most of Rovers’ best play before the break but remained on the fringes of the game in the second period.
SUBS USED
TOMMY ROWE n/a
Tried his best to make his presence felt as a late replacement for Crawford.
ALFIE MAY n/a
Came on for Wilks for the final quarter of an hour but was unable to get into the game.
MATTY BLAIR n/a
Replaced Coppinger during the closing stages.
SUBS NOT USED
Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Jermaine Anderson, Paul Taylor.