Grant McCann declared Saturday’s performance against Gillingham as Doncaster Rovers’ best of the season despite only delivering a draw.

And he has urged his side to show the same levels of performance when they welcome Sunderland to the Keepmoat on Tuesday night.

“I thought that was our best performance of the season so far in the terms of the way we played,” McCann said.

“Yes, the result didn't go our way but in terms of performance that was everything I ask for.

“It was everything I coach on the training ground every day, myself and Cliff [Byrne, assistant], I think it came to fruition on Saturday.

“The way we played on the front foot, the way we attacked every time we got the ball, we played forward, we went forward, the way we created chances, every two and a half minutes. That is exactly what we want.

“We need it again on Tuesday night, and I'd be saying that regardless of who we play.”