Doncaster Rovers sign memorandum of understanding with Viking Supporters Co-operative

Doncaster Rovers and the Viking Supporters Co-operative (VSC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Rovers say the agreement is among the first in Europe between a club and supporters trust.

It means Rovers and the VSC will meet throughout the year and consultation will take place before any decisions are made on significant matters such as a ground move or change of ownership.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwina and VSC secretary Martin O'Hara signed the document.

Baldwin said: "We're pleased to have signed the MOU with the Viking Supporters Co-operative, we already believe that we have an outstanding relationship with all our supporter groups, and this document underlines our commitment and approach to work together for the benefit of Doncaster Rovers."

O’Hara said: "This is a significant document as it underlines in writing the club's commitment to structured dialogue and the club's fan engagement programme, In Rovers We Trust.

"It also ensures the club consult regularly about activities that can have a significant impact on supporters such as badge changes and commercial activities.

“It is rare for a club to take such a formal commitment to engaging with supporters and a true testament to how Rovers operates."