England s 55-year wait for a final appearance at a men's major football tournament is over.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 after a tense extra time win over Denmark in the competition's second semi final.

Harry Kane grabbed the winner from close range when he was the first to react to seeing his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the first half of extra time.

England vs Italy 2021. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Great Dane Schmeichel had a green laser beam shone on his face from the Wembley crowd but that didn't prevent the Leicester City stopper from making the initial save.

Mikkel Damsgaard had earlier put Denmark ahead with a thunderous free kick before an own goal by Simon Kjaer under pressure from Raheem Sterling levelled the match.

Now England have the chance to win the 2021 Euros at Wembley - the same setting of the 1966 World Cup win all those years ago - if they can break Italy's 33-game unbeaten run.

England vs Italy head to head. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Here's all you need to know about the Euro 2020 final - from date and kick off time to the latest odds, prediction - and where to watch the football finale on TV.

When is England vs Italy?

England will face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday 11 July 2021.

England vs Italy kick off time

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will kick off at 8pm (BST).

England vs Italy football history

It will be the first meeting between England and Italy since 27 March 2018, when a late Lorenzo Insigne penalty cancelled out an earlier Jamie Vardy strike at Wembley Stadium.

England and Italy have met 27 times before in official matches, with the Azzurri winning 10, England winning 8 and the 9 remaining games being drawn.

England vs Italy tickets at Wembley

It's the hottest ticket in town - admission to the Euro 2020 final.

The chance to see England in the final of a men's major football tournament doesn't come around too often - and demand has outstripped supply, with tickets now sold out.

Tickets through the UEFA ticket portal were priced between £80 and £800.

Now ticket touts are looking to score by hiking up the prices for anyone willing to pay, with reports of a Euro 2020 final ticket being advertised for as much as £15,000.

Where to watch England vs Italy on TV

If you are not one of the lucky 60,000 fans inside Wembley on Sunday, there's good news - the Euro 2020 final is being broadcast live on TV on both BBC One and ITV.

The two terrestrial channels have split coverage of the 2021 Euros so far, but both will screen the final live - giving fans the choice of which channel, commentary and pundits they prefer.

The game will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

England vs Italy predictions

Italy will be a tough nut to crack.

Roberto Mancini's Azzurri side have a long unbeaten record which began before the start of the 2021 Euros championship and have arguably been the team of the tournament, so far.

There is a good feeling around England at the moment, generated by performances on the pitch and the gradual relaxing of Covid lockdown rules, which has been evident at Wembley games.

Fans and players have joined together for a verse or two of Sweet Caroline and Three Lions - and that newfound bond will carry England to victory over Italy on Sunday.

Kane and Sterling on target for a tense 2-1 win for the Three Lions.

England vs Italy latest odds

England - 13/8

Italy - 2/1