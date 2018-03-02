Exeter City v Chesterfield called off

Chesterfield’s scheduled League Two encounter against Exeter City on Saturday has been postponed.

A pitch inspection this morning (Friday) has deemed the St James Park playing surface unsafe.

A statement on Exeter’s website read: “Exeter City’s match with Chesterfield on Saturday has been postponed.

“Following a pitch inspection at 10am this morning a decision was made to call the match off for the safety of the players, staff and supporters of both clubs.

“A new date for the fixture has yet to be finalised but any tickets bought for Saturday’s game will be valid for the rearranged date with more details to follow next week.”