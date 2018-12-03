FA Cup third round draw: Doncaster Rovers away to Championship opposition

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away to Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup.
Preston are currently 17th in the Championship.
Ties will be played over the weekend of January 5.
Full draw:
Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland
Millwall v Hull
Gillingham v Cardiff
Brentford v Oxford
Sheffield Wednesday v Luton
Manchester United v Reading
Everton v Lincoln
Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham
Preston v Doncaster
Newcastle v Blackburn
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Grimsby
Derby v Southampton
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich
Bristol City v Huddersfield
Wrexham or Newport v Leicester
Fulham v Oldham
Shrewsbury v Stoke
Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Rotherham
Bournemouth v Brighton
West Ham v Birmingham
Woking v Watford
Burnley v Barnsley
QPR v Leeds
Sheffield United v Barnet
Norwich v Portsmouth
Guiseley or Fleetwood v Wimbledon
West Brom v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford
Wolves v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Swansea