FA Cup third round draw: Doncaster Rovers away to Championship opposition

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away to Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup.

Preston are currently 17th in the Championship.

Ties will be played over the weekend of January 5.

Full draw:

Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall v Hull

Gillingham v Cardiff

Brentford v Oxford

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton

Manchester United v Reading

Everton v Lincoln

Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham

Preston v Doncaster

Newcastle v Blackburn

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby

Derby v Southampton

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich

Bristol City v Huddersfield

Wrexham or Newport v Leicester

Fulham v Oldham

Shrewsbury v Stoke

Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Rotherham

Bournemouth v Brighton

West Ham v Birmingham

Woking v Watford

Burnley v Barnsley

QPR v Leeds

Sheffield United v Barnet

Norwich v Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood v Wimbledon

West Brom v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford

Wolves v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Swansea