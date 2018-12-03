Doncaster Rovers are through to the third round of the FA Cup for the fifth time in six years.

Saturday’s second round win at Charlton Athletic means Rovers are in the hat as the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.

This evening’s draw will be televised on BBC1 at 7.30pm.

Rovers will be ball number 63.

They could face: AFC Bournemouth, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Birmingham, Blackburn, Bolton, Brentford, Brighton, Bristol City, Burnley, Cardiff, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Derby, Everton, Fulham, Huddersfield, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham Forest, Preston, QPR, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Stoke City, Swansea, Tottenham, Watford, West Brom, West Ham, Wigan, Wolves, Guiseley or Fleetwood, AFC Wimbledon, Accrington, Walsall or Sunderland, Lincoln, Oldham, Peterborough or Bradford, Oxford United, Barnsley, Wrexham or Newport, Solihull Moors or Blackpool, Barnet, Luton Town, Grimsby Town, Portsmouth, Shrewsbury, Gillingham, Woking, Tranmere or Southport.

Winning clubs will receive £135,500 after the FA doubled the prize fund at the beginning of the season.

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 5, meaning Rovers’ League One clash at home to Southend United will have to be re-scheduled.