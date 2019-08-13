Football: Sheffield side Hallam FC stumble at FA Cup's first hurdle

Action from the FA Cup match between Hallam FC and Staveley MW

The Sheffield side battled well at Sandygate Road but NCEL Premier League visitors Staveley MW went 1-0 towards the end of the second half.

Scorer was substitute Kurtis Morley and before the final whistle Morley made it 2-0 to the Trojans following a goalmouth scramble.

The result means it is the north Derbyshire team which progresses and the win earns them a home showdown with Lincoln United in the next round.

