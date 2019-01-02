Free-scoring Doncaster Rovers ‘silence a few doubters’

Free-scoring Doncaster Rovers have ‘silenced a few doubters’, according to boss Grant McCann.

Rovers are the second highest scorers in League One, behind Luton Town, with 47 goals from 26 games - just five fewer than they scored in the whole of last season.

John Marquis’s brace in yesterday’s 5-0 win over Rochdale moved him onto 18 for the season and also saw him leapfrog Sunderland’s Josh Maja into top spot in the League One scorers chart.

“Everyone was questioning me at the start of the season, asking where the goals are going to come from,” said McCann following his side’s eighth win in 11 games.

"I'm pleased that we've silenced a few doubters.

“But there's more to come from us.

“We’ve added Tyler Smith and we’ve added Kieran Sadlier.

“James Coppinger was on the bench today.

“We’ve got firepower right through the squad.”

McCann was also with a first clean sheet in four games, after shipping three at Fleetwood on Boxing Day and conceding late in the games against Oxford United and Gillingham.

“We were frustrated with the mistakes we made at Fleetwood and the last minute goal at Gillingham,” he said.

“We’ve got back on the clean sheet wagon.

“We defended our goal with real authority.”

Rovers take a break from league action this weekend when they travel to Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday (2pm).