Fulham 2-1 Barnsley - match report

PAUL Heckingbottom's 100th game in charge of Barnsley ended in frustrating defeat at Fulham.

A fortunate late goal from Sheyi Ojo handed the hosts victory as the Reds fell to a sixth defeat in their last seven Championship fixtures.

Adam Davies was busy early in the game as Fulham piled the pressure on at Craven Cottage.

Ojo was denied by a superb save, while Tom Cairney then fired narrowly over the top for the hosts.

Fulham's Czech ace Tomas Kalas then saw a powerful header saved well by Davies.

The Reds finally grabbed a foothold, and Harvey Barnes went close to an opener as his lobbed effort was brilliantly saved by Marcus Bettinelli.

At the other end, Floyd Ayite smashed a free-kick inches off target.

The Reds went close just before the interval when George Moncur drove in a shot which fizzed just past the post.

There was a major let-off for the Reds shortly after the restart.

Aboubakar Kamara got his foot to a cross from Ojo on the left, but Andy Yiadom was perfectly placed to hack the ball off the line.

The Reds couldn't prevent Fulham finally breaking the deadlock in the 54th minute, when Ayite brilliantly smashed home past Davies from 20 yards.

Fourteen minutes later it was 1-1, with Tom Bradshaw darted into the box to clinically head home a cross from Yiadom.

Parity didn't last long, however, as Ojo's 71st-minute cross dropped over Davies and in at the far post.

Bradshaw and Gary Gardner both missed late chances for the Reds as Fulham ultimately hung on for victory.

Fulham (4-4-2): Bettinelli; Fredericks, Kalas, McDonald, Ream; Cairney, Johansen, Ojo, Ayite (Kebano, 70); Sessegnon, Kamara.

Subs not used: Button, Djalo, de la Torre, Norwood, Piazon, Fonte.

Barnsley (4-4-2): Davies; McCarthy, Pinnock, Lindsay, Yiadom; Moncur (Hammill, 61), Gardner, Williams, Barnes (Ugbo, 78); Thiam (Isgrove, 61), Bradshaw.

Subs not used: Townsend, Fryers, Bird, Cavare.

Referee: James Linington (Newport).