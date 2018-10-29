Fylde Ladies 4 Doncaster Rovers Belles 0

Doncaster Rovers Belles slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Fylde Ladies in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division.

Zoey Shaw’s side had hoped to build on their first league win of the season at Guiseley Vixens earlier this month.

But they were 2-0 down midway through the first half and the home side inflicted further damage after the break.

Emily Hollinshead broke clear and squared it for Sophie Charlton to break the deadlock and just minutes later Olivia Fuller doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Hollinshead extended Fylde’s lead shortly after the re-start before Charlton added her second in the final quarter of the game.

Fifth-placed Fylde also missed a penalty in the closing stages.

Belles have collected just three points from ten games.

Their next match, on November 11, is at home to Bradford City, the only team beneath them in the table.