Herbie Kane ‘snubbed seven or eight Championship clubs’ to stay at Doncaster Rovers

Liverpool starlet Herbie Kane chose to stay at Doncaster Rovers despite interest from several Championship clubs.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has been a revelation since arriving on loan at the Keepmoat Stadium in August, will remain at Rovers until the end of the season after signing a new contract with the Premier League leaders.

“Herbie could have gone to seven or eight Championship clubs, or four or five top end League One clubs,” said Rovers boss Grant McCann.

“But what he believes is that he is developing well here.

“Liverpool believe that he is developing well here and we’re delighted to have him.

“He’s learning his trade better here in terms of he’s playing every week.

“He’s got licence to do things he probably wouldn’t be allowed to do in Championship teams.

“I think this will give him a great grounding for next year.

“Hopefully that’s with us. If it ‘s not with us, the boy is going to have a huge career in the Championship next year.”