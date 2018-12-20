Championship and League One and Two trophies

Here's where every Championship club ranks in the form table ahead of the festive period

Championship clubs are preparing for the start of a busy festive period - some in better form than others.

A successful festive period is what can potentially define a season, especially for those chasing promotion and fighting against relegation. How are clubs shaping up ahead of their jam-packed fixture-list? Here, we take a look at each of the 24 teams' previous six results and where they rank in the form table:

W0 D1 L4 = 1 point. GD: -6

1. Brentford - 24th

W0 D2 L4 = 2 points. GD: -4

2. Bolton Wanderers - 23rd

W0 D3 L3 = 3 points. GD: -4

3. Millwall - 22nd

W1 D1 L4 = 4 points. GD: -5

4. Ipswich Town - 21st

